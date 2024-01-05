Turkish stock exchange opens Friday on high note

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 7,570.05 points, up 0.29%, or 22.21 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.83% to 7,547.84 points at close, with daily transaction volume of 74 billion Turkish liras ($2.

47 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.8411 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.6060, and a British pound traded for 37.8455 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.05 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,048.85