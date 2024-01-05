Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Friday On High Note

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange opens Friday on high note

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 7,570.05 points, up 0.29%, or 22.21 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.83% to 7,547.84 points at close, with daily transaction volume of 74 billion Turkish liras ($2.

47 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.8411 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.6060, and a British pound traded for 37.8455 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.05 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,048.85

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

14 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

14 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

14 hours ago
SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

14 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

14 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

14 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

14 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business