Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Friday Up
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 10,104.41 points, rising 0.22% or 22.31 points from the previous close.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slightly rose 0.05% to close at 10,082.
10 points, with a daily transaction volume of 89 billion liras ($2.49 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.8605 as of 9.55 am (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.2785, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.5780.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,795.50, while the price of Brent crude oil was around $76.20 per barrel.
