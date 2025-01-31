Turkish stock exchange opens Friday up

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 10,104.41 points, rising 0.22% or 22.31 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slightly rose 0.05% to close at 10,082.

10 points, with a daily transaction volume of 89 billion liras ($2.49 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.8605 as of 9.55 am (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.2785, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.5780.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,795.50, while the price of Brent crude oil was around $76.20 per barrel.