Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Midweek Up

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 10,358.10 points, up 0.21%, or 21.60 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.68% to close at a fresh all-time high of 10,336.50 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 32.2570 as of 10.01 a.m. local time (0701GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.6883, while a British pound traded for 40.2769 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $82.37 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,322.40.

