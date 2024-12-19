Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Down

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,851.29 points, down 0.65% or 64.47 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index plunged 0.95% to close at 9,915.

76 points, with a daily transaction volume of 81.3 billion liras ($2.32 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.0555 as of 09.53 a.m. (0653GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.4066, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.1557.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,625.50 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $73.20 per barrel.

