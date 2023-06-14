UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday Up

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 5,437.14 points, rising 0.15%, or 8.09 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 5,429.05 points, falling 2.

86%, with a daily trading volume of 84 billion Turkish liras ($3.54 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 23.6743 as of 9.58 a.m. local time (0658GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 25.5504, and a British pound traded for 29.8434 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.61 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,959.20.

