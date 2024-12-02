Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Down

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Turkish stock exchange opens week down

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,602.31 points, down 0.51% or 49.69 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.12%% to reach 9,652 points, with a daily transaction volume of 113 billion Turkish liras ($3.

25 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.7267 as of 09.51 am (0651GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.5626, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.1035.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,648.80 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.49 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

19 minutes ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Business