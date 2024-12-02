Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Down
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,602.31 points, down 0.51% or 49.69 points from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.12%% to reach 9,652 points, with a daily transaction volume of 113 billion Turkish liras ($3.
25 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.7267 as of 09.51 am (0651GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.5626, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.1035.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,648.80 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.49 per barrel.
