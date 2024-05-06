Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Flat
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,282.33 points, a slight rise of 0.05%, or 5.45 points, from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.67% to a record closing high of 10,276.88 points.
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 32.2590 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.7823, while a British pound traded for 40.5569 liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $83.59 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,323.00.
