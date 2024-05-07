Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Flat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,282.33 points, a slight rise of 0.05%, or 5.45 points, from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.67% to a record closing high of 10,276.88 points.
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 32.2590 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.7823, while a British pound traded for 40.5569 liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $83.59 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,323.00.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes21 minutes ago
-
Germany's trade surplus widens to $24B in March30 minutes ago
-
Cotton grow campaign launched in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Wheat flour price decreases, eggs rate surges1 hour ago
-
Tianjin's cross-border e-commerce trade reaches 1.1 bln USD in Q11 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 20245 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts14 hours ago
-
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day14 hours ago
-
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissance: TRACIT14 hours ago