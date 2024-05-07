Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Flat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Turkish stock exchange opens week flat

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,282.33 points, a slight rise of 0.05%, or 5.45 points, from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.67% to a record closing high of 10,276.88 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 32.2590 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.7823, while a British pound traded for 40.5569 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $83.59 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,323.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

14 hours ago
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

14 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

14 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

14 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

14 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

14 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business