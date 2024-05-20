Turkish stock exchange opens week in green

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,660.80 points, up 0.16%, or 17.22 points, from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 3.14% to a record closing level of 10,643.

58 points with a transaction volume of 133 billion Turkish liras ($4.11 billion),

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 32.2025 as of 10.01 a.m. local time (0701GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 35.0676, while a British pound traded for 40.9032 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.42 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,443.10.