Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week In Red

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange opens week in red

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,952.42 points, slightly down by 0.12%, or 9.56 points, from last week's close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 7,961.98 points, plunging 1.

93%, with a daily trading volume of 132 billion liras ($4.9 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.0165 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.8107, and a British pound traded for 33.4719 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $94.77 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,949.75.

