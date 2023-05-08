Turkish stock exchange opens week looking up

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 4,433.26 points, up 0.74%, or 32.50 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 4,400.76 points, down 1.86%, with a daily trading volume of 33 billion Turkish liras ($1.

68 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 19.5009 as of 09.52 a.m. local time (0652GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.5443, while a British pound traded for 24.6761 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.97 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,029.75.