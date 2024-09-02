Turkish stock exchange opens week looking up

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, opened higher on Monday, showing a 0.47% increase, reaching 9,879.82 points. The index gained 46.60 points from its previous close, reflecting positive market sentiment after the long weekend.

Last Thursday, the BIST 100 saw a 0.78% rise, closing at 9,833.22 points with a total transaction volume of 86 billion Turkish liras ($2.50 billion). Financial markets in Türkiye were closed on Friday in observance of Victory Day, a national holiday celebrated on August 30.

In the Currency market, the exchange rates for the Turkish lira remained relatively stable. As of 09:55 a.m. local time (0655 GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 34.0803, while the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) was at 37.7180. The British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate was recorded at 44.7891.

Meanwhile, gold prices were noted at $2,529.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at approximately $76.43 per barrel.