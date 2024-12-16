Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Looking Up
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,146.61 points, rising 0.21% or 21.15 points from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.66% to end the week at 10,125.
46 points, with a daily transaction volume of 83.2 billion liras ($2.83 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.9629 as of 09.58 am (0658GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.7565, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.1669.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,671.85 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $74.22 per barrel.
Turkish stock exchange opens week looking up
