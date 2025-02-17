Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week On High Note

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,890.23 points, up 0.13% or 12.64 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed last week at 89,877.59 points, falling 0.

37%, with a daily trading volume of 89 billion liras ($2.47 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 36.2170 as of 10.11 am local time (0711GMT), while the euro/lira rate stood at 38.0375 and a British pound traded at 45.6228 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.80 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,910.70.

