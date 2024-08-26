Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Up
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened higher on Monday at 9,739.80 points, rising 0.74% or 71.70 points from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index had fallen 2.55% to close at 9,668.10 points with a transaction volume of 78 billion liras ($2.
29 billion).
As of 09.55 a.m. (0655GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.0197, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was 38.0486, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate was 44.9075.
The price of gold was $2,550.75 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at approximately $78.89 per barrel.
