Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Up
Published January 20, 2025
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,035.76 points, rising 0.58% or 57.82 points from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 1.13% to end the week at 9,977.
94 points, with a daily transaction volume of 95 billion Turkish liras ($2.69 billion)
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.5960 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.7110, and the GBP/TRY traded at 43.4685.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,710.50 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $79.56 per barrel.
