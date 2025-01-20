Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,035.76 points, rising 0.58% or 57.82 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 1.13% to end the week at 9,977.

94 points, with a daily transaction volume of 95 billion Turkish liras ($2.69 billion)

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.5960 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.7110, and the GBP/TRY traded at 43.4685.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,710.50 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $79.56 per barrel.

