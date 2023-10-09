Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Starts Week On Low Note

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Turkish stock exchange starts week on low note

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,300.69 points, plunging 1.94%, or 164.24 points, from last week's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 8,464.93 points, down 0.27%, with a daily trading volume of 126.

5 billion Turkish liras ($4.56 billion).

The US dollar/lira exchange rate was 27.7005 as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.2063, and a British pound traded for 33.7492 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $87.28 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,862.85.

