UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Friday's Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at Friday's open

ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 5,603.48 points, up by 0.89%, or 49.48 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 5,554 points, down 0.

13%, with a daily trading volume of 84 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 23.5015 as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 25.3970, while a British pound traded for 29.5060 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.52 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,979.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

31 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.