ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 5,603.48 points, up by 0.89%, or 49.48 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 5,554 points, down 0.

13%, with a daily trading volume of 84 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 23.5015 as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 25.3970, while a British pound traded for 29.5060 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.52 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,979.60.