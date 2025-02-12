Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Midweek Opening
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9,895.71 points, a rise of 0.13% or 12.92 points from the previous close.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.32% to close at 9,882.79 points, with a daily transaction volume of 83.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.31 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 36.0732 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.3644, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.8881.
The price of one ounce of gold eased from a record high to $2,916.80 after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there was no hurry to adjust the policy stance and Brent crude oil was traded at $76.76 per barrel.
