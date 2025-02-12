Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Midweek Opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at midweek opening

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9,895.71 points, a rise of 0.13% or 12.92 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.32% to close at 9,882.79 points, with a daily transaction volume of 83.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.31 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 36.0732 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.3644, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.8881.

The price of one ounce of gold eased from a record high to $2,916.80 after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there was no hurry to adjust the policy stance and Brent crude oil was traded at $76.76 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

16 minutes ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

31 minutes ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

31 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

40 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

46 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

46 minutes ago
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

60 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business