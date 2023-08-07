Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,434.53 points, up by 0.46%, or 33.96 points, from last week's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at a historical-high closing level of 7,400.57 points, soaring 2.

48%, with a daily trading volume of 136.4 billion liras ($5.05 billion)The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.0030 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.6420, and a British pound traded for 34.3550 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.10 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,971.35.

