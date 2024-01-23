Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 8,101.23 points, increasing by 1.14% or 91.1 points versus the previous close.

The BIST 100 index rose by 0.17% to 8,010.14 points at Monday's close, with a daily transaction volume of 76 billion Turkish liras ($2.

52 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was at 30.2745 as of 18.20 (GMT1520), while the EUR/TRY rate was at 33.0660 and the GBP/TRY rate at 38.5770.

One ounce of gold was at $2,034.50, while a barrel price of Brent oil was around $80.20.

