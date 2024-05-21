Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 10,767.34 points, up 0.26% or 27.76 points over the previous close.

At Monday's close, the BIST 100 index rose by 0.9% to a historical high close of 10,643.

58 points, with a daily transaction volume of 122.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 32.2165 as of 10.05 a.m. (0705GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.0250, while the GBP/TRY rate was 40.9570.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,411.40, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.95.

