Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 10,767.34 points, up 0.26% or 27.76 points over the previous close.
At Monday's close, the BIST 100 index rose by 0.9% to a historical high close of 10,643.
58 points, with a daily transaction volume of 122.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.8 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 32.2165 as of 10.05 a.m. (0705GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.0250, while the GBP/TRY rate was 40.9570.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,411.40, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.95.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From Business
-
China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April45 minutes ago
-
Shanghai bourse-listed firms report profits of over 1.16 trln yuan in Q145 minutes ago
-
Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 20244 hours ago
-
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike15 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independent directors16 hours ago
-
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support15 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain15 hours ago
-
Cotton cultivated over 100,000 acres in Faisalabad so far: Director Agriculture15 hours ago