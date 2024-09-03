Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Tuesday at 10,130.47 points, rising 0.20% or 20,29 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index gained 2.82% to 10,110.

18 points, with a daily transaction volume of 88 billion Turkish liras ($2.58 billion).

As of 10.22 a.m. (0722GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 33.9340, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.5485, while the GBP/TRY rate was 44.5671

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,532.10, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $77.37 per barrel.

