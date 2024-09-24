Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Tuesday at 9, 911.41 points, marking an increase of 0.24% or 23.66 points from the previous close.
On Monday, the BIST 100 index was down by 0.13% to 9,887.75 points, with a daily transaction volume of 68.
99 billion Turkish liras ($2.66 billion).
As of 10.25 a.m. (0725GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.1590, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.9995, while the GBP/TRY rate was 45.6040.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,628.99, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $74.10 per barrel.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Business
-
Steering Committee decides to finalize NEV policy in one month32 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 20244 hours ago
-
Boeing lifts wage hike to 30% in effort to end machinist strike13 hours ago
-
Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences19 hours ago
-
UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal, discusses bilateral ties19 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 223 points20 hours ago
-
Gold prices ease by Rs 600 per tola to Rs 271,90021 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim21 hours ago