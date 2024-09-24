Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Tuesday at 9, 911.41 points, marking an increase of 0.24% or 23.66 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index was down by 0.13% to 9,887.75 points, with a daily transaction volume of 68.

99 billion Turkish liras ($2.66 billion).

As of 10.25 a.m. (0725GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.1590, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.9995, while the GBP/TRY rate was 45.6040.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,628.99, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $74.10 per barrel.

