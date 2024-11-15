Turkish stock exchange up at open

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Friday at 9,447.70 points, up 0.29% or 27.28 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 1.29% to close the day at 9,420.

42 points with a transaction volume of 88 billion liras ($2.59 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.4233 as of 09.54 a.m. (0654GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.3359, and the GBP/TRY rate was 43.6745.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,567.30, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $71.67.