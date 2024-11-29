Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Friday flat at 9,650.73 points, marking a slight increase of 0.11% or 10.65 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, the BIST 100 index was unchanged at 9,640.

08 points, with a daily transaction volume of 84 billion Turkish liras ($2.42 billion).

As of 09.45 a.m. (0645GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.6985 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.6920 for the euro, and 44.1240 for the British pound.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,664.10, and the price of Brent crude oil traded at $72.8 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Oil Lira Price Euro Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

22 minutes ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

4 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

14 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

14 hours ago
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

14 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

14 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

14 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

14 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

14 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business