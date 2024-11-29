Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Friday flat at 9,650.73 points, marking a slight increase of 0.11% or 10.65 points from the previous close.
On Thursday, the BIST 100 index was unchanged at 9,640.
08 points, with a daily transaction volume of 84 billion Turkish liras ($2.42 billion).
As of 09.45 a.m. (0645GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.6985 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.6920 for the euro, and 44.1240 for the British pound.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,664.10, and the price of Brent crude oil traded at $72.8 per barrel.
