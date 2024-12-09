Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Monday at 10.174,96 points, up 0.93% or 93.96 points from the previous close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 index increased by 1.46% to 10,081 points, with a daily transaction volume of 106.

1 billion liras ($3.05 billion).

As of 10.30 am (0645GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.8170 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.7790 for the euro, and 44.3840 for the British pound.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,647.56, and the price of Brent crude oil traded at $71.4 per barrel.

