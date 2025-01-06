Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open
January 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Monday at 10,108.92 points, up 0.33% or 33.75 points from the previous close.
On Friday, the BIST 100 index rose by 1.14% to 10,075.17 points, with a daily transaction volume of 115 billion liras ($3.
25 billion).
As of 10.10 am (0710GMT), the exchange rates stood at 35.3690 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.4760 for the euro, and 44.0040 for the British pound.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,632.76, and Brent crude oil traded at $76.15 per barrel.
