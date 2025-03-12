Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 10,492.43 points, increasing by 0.52% or 54.1 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 was up by 0.15% to 10,438.

33 points, with a daily transaction volume of 130 billion Turkish liras ($3.55 billion).

As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 36.6105 liras to the US Dollar, 39.9115 to the euro, and 47.3070 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,912.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at $69.30 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

41 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business