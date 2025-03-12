Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 10,492.43 points, increasing by 0.52% or 54.1 points from the previous close.
On Tuesday, the BIST 100 was up by 0.15% to 10,438.
33 points, with a daily transaction volume of 130 billion Turkish liras ($3.55 billion).
As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 36.6105 liras to the US Dollar, 39.9115 to the euro, and 47.3070 to the British pound.
The price of an ounce of gold was $2,912.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at $69.30 per barrel.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open6 minutes ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 30% during Jul-Feb26 minutes ago
-
Chicken cost amplify by Rs 152 per kg in twin cities1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20254 hours ago
-
Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industrial hub in Sohar16 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market17 hours ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers20 hours ago