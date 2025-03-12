Turkish stock exchange up at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 10,492.43 points, increasing by 0.52% or 54.1 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 was up by 0.15% to 10,438.

33 points, with a daily transaction volume of 130 billion Turkish liras ($3.55 billion).

As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 36.6105 liras to the US Dollar, 39.9115 to the euro, and 47.3070 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,912.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at $69.30 per barrel.