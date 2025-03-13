Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 10.625,38 points, increasing by 0.43% or 45.12 points from the previous close.
On Wednesday, the BIST 100 was up by 1.36% to 10,580.26 points, with a daily transaction volume of 146.
2 billion Turkish liras ($3.99 billion).
As of 10.45 am local time (0745GMT), exchange rates stood at 36.6070 liras to the US Dollar, 39.8590 to the euro, and 47.3950 to the British pound.
The price of an ounce of gold was $2,934.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at $70.75 per barrel.
