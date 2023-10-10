Turkish stock exchange up at opening session

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 8.304,81 points, increasing by 1.36%, or 111.37 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 8,193.44 points, down 3.

21%, with a daily trading volume of 136 billion liras ($4.9 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.7240 as of 10.40 a.m. local time (0740GMT), while the euro/lira rate stood at 29.2870 and a British pound traded for 33.9025 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $87.70 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,869.95.