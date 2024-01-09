Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Opening Session

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 7,860.16 points, up 0.53%, or 41.27 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 7,818.89 points, up 2.49%, with a daily trading volume of 96 billion liras ($3.

2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.9420 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.8310, while a British pound traded for 38.1550 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.30 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,039.45.

