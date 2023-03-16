Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,158.22 points on Thursday, up 0.72%, or 36.65 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.65% to close the day at 5,121.57, with a daily trading volume of 74 billion liras ($3.

9 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.9946 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.1446, while a British pound traded for 22.9315 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.37 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,820.60.