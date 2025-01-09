Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,932.63 points, up 0.42% or 41.87 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 0.81% to close the day at 9,890.

76 points, with a daily transaction volume of 98.4 billion liras ($2.78 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.3566 as of 10.10 am (0710GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.4267, and the GBP/TRY traded at 43.4890.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,681.90 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $76.31 per barrel.