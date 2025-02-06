Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Thursday Open
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,782.85 points, up 0.65% or 63.04 points from the previous close.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 0.89% to close the day at 9,719.
81 points, with a daily transaction volume of 104.1 billion liras ($2.90 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.9280 as of 09.55 am (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.4065, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.8555.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,859.90 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $74.66 per barrel.
