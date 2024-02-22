Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Thursday's Open
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,359.58 points, gaining 0.51% or 47.46 points versus the previous close.
At the midweek's close, the BIST 100 index dropped by 0.35% to 9,312.
12 points, with a daily transaction volume of 148 billion liras ($4.77 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 31.0340 as of 10.05 (GMT07205), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.6380, while the GBP/TRY rate was 39.2580.
One ounce of gold was for $2,039.65, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $83.30.
