ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,359.58 points, gaining 0.51% or 47.46 points versus the previous close.

At the midweek's close, the BIST 100 index dropped by 0.35% to 9,312.

12 points, with a daily transaction volume of 148 billion liras ($4.77 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 31.0340 as of 10.05 (GMT07205), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.6380, while the GBP/TRY rate was 39.2580.

One ounce of gold was for $2,039.65, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $83.30.