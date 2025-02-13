Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Thursday's Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,855.84 points, up 0.78% or 76.27 points from the previous close.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.04% to close at 9,779.
57 points, with a daily transaction volume of 102.7 billion liras ($2.84 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 36.1110 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.7840, and the GBP/TRY traded at 45.1020.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,914.60, while the price of Brent crude oil was around $74.30 per barrel.
