Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 7,749.33 points, up 0.47%, or 36.48 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 7,712.85 points, slightly up by 0.08%.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 28.2900 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 30.0252, while a British pound traded for 34.3712 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.89 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,004.25.