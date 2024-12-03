Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Tuesday Opening

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday opening

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,713.21 points, rising 0.33% or 32.10 points from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 0.3% to close the day at 9,681.

11 points with a transaction volume of 81 billion Turkish liras ($2.33 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.7476 as of 10.16 a.m. (0716GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.4660, and the GBP/TRY rate was 43.9808.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,670.01, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $72.15.

