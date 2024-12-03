Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Tuesday Opening
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,713.21 points, rising 0.33% or 32.10 points from the previous close.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 0.3% to close the day at 9,681.
11 points with a transaction volume of 81 billion Turkish liras ($2.33 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.7476 as of 10.16 a.m. (0716GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.4660, and the GBP/TRY rate was 43.9808.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,670.01, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $72.15.
Recent Stories
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
More Stories From Business
-
Türkiye's annual inflation eases to 17-month low of 47.09% in November2 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 12.57% to $13.691 bln during Jul-Nov 202452 minutes ago
-
IMF program proceeding smoothly, govt ensuring successful completion1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 20245 hours ago
-
“Uzbek Envoy, commerce minister chart new course for trade, tourism growth”14 hours ago
-
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff14 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community14 hours ago
-
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff15 hours ago
-
Stellantis says goodbye to 'performance psychopath' CEO15 hours ago