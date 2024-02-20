Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Tuesday's Open
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,238.59 points, gaining 0.46% or 42.18 points versus the previous close.
At Monday's closing session, the BIST 100 index dropped 0.71% to 9,184.
66 points, with a daily transaction volume of 150 billion Turkish liras ($4.87 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 30.8900 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT) and the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.3090, while the GBP/TRY rate was 38.8920.
The price of an ounce of gold was $2,031.65 and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $83.50.
