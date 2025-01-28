ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 10,031.57 points, up 0.34% or 33.72 points from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dove 1.06% to close the day at 9,997.

85 points with a transaction volume of 91.6 billion liras ($2.56 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 35.7625 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.3455, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.4850.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,739.60, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $76.56.