Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Tuesday's Open
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 10,031.57 points, up 0.34% or 33.72 points from the previous close.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dove 1.06% to close the day at 9,997.
85 points with a transaction volume of 91.6 billion liras ($2.56 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 35.7625 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.3455, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.4850.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,739.60, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $76.56.
Recent Stories
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open8 minutes ago
-
New update for property buyers in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 20254 hours ago
-
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value14 hours ago
-
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value15 hours ago
-
Economy shows resilient growth in H1-FY2025: Report15 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee on rightsizing reviews federal ministries progress, ministry of railways rightsizi ..15 hours ago
-
Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed announces cut in policy rate by 100 basis point to 12%15 hours ago
-
Turkmenistan considers 2025 as Year of Peace, trust: Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov15 hours ago