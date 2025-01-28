Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Tuesday's Open

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 10,031.57 points, up 0.34% or 33.72 points from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dove 1.06% to close the day at 9,997.

85 points with a transaction volume of 91.6 billion liras ($2.56 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 35.7625 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.3455, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.4850.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,739.60, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $76.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

13 minutes ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

1 hour ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

11 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

11 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

11 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business