(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,818.19 points, up 0.45% or 43.79 points from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dove 2.30% to close the day at 9,774.

40 points with a transaction volume of 10.5 billion liras ($3.07 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 36.0280 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.1180, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.6840.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,812.90, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $75.05.