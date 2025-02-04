Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Tuesday's Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,818.19 points, up 0.45% or 43.79 points from the previous close.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dove 2.30% to close the day at 9,774.
40 points with a transaction volume of 10.5 billion liras ($3.07 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 36.0280 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.1180, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.6840.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,812.90, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $75.05.
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open8 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 9.98% to $19.551 bln during Jul-Jan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Bank Rates2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index soars over 3 pct2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 20255 hours ago
-
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January14 hours ago
-
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, appreciates ICCI leadership ..15 hours ago
-
Tanveer emphasizes local manufacturing in strengthening Pakistan's healthcare system15 hours ago
-
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs16 hours ago