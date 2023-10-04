Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Wednesday Open

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:33 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 8,523.73 points, up by 0.12%, or 10.2 points, from Tuesday’s close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 8,513.54 points, up 0.31%, with a daily trading volume of 164.

4 billion Turkish liras ($5.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.5680 as of 10.35 a.m. local time (0735GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.9280, and a British pound traded for 33.2170 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $90.50 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,837.95.

