Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Weekly Open

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,667.85 points, up 0.51%, or 39.12 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 7,628.73 points, up 1.07%, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 trillion Turkish liras ($218.

5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.8970 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.7715, and a British pound traded for 38.0214 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.80 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,038.60.

