Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Weekly Open

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,996.66 points, up slightly by 0.13%, or 10.18 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 7,986.47 points, up 1.15%, with a daily trading volume of 123 billion liras ($4.

08 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 30.1005 as of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.9435, while a British pound traded for 38.3185 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.35 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,059.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

12 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

12 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

12 hours ago
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

12 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

12 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

14 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

14 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business