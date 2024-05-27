Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Weekly Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Monday at 10,701.24 points, up by 0.23% or 24.58 points from the previous close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 index fell by 1.07% to 10,676.65 points with a daily transaction volume of 89 billion Turkish liras ($2.

76 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 32.1840 as of 10.20 a.m. (0720GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.9440, while the GBP/TRY rate was 40.0180.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,340.95, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.05.

