Turkish stock exchange up by around 2.9% in opening session

ISTANBUL, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 5,102.56 points, up 2.88%, or 142.76 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 4,959.80 points, increasing by 1.

5%, with a daily trading volume of 59 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 20.8797 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 22.4895, while a British pound traded for 26.1804 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.19 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,994.85.