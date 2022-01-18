Turkish stocks down at opening session

UrduPoint.com

Published January 18, 2022

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 2,082.81 points on Tuesday, down 2.95 points, or 0.14%, from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index closed the day at 2,085.76 points after increasing 12.82 points, or 0.62%, with a daily trading volume of 36.5 billion liras ($2.

8 billion).The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 13.4567 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 13.4320 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate went up to 15.3326 from 15.3220, while a British pound traded for 18.3652 liras, up from 18.3620. Brent crude oil sold for around $87.72 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

