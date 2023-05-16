UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Down At Opening Session

Published May 16, 2023

Turkish stocks down at opening session

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 4,405.99 points, down by 2.12%, or 95.22 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 4,501.21 points, decreasing rapidly by 6.14%, with a daily trading volume of 55.

4 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.6920 as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.4465, while a British pound traded for 24.5600 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.2 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,011.35.

