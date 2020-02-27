UrduPoint.com
Turkish Stocks Down At Thursday's Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

Turkey's benchmark stock index dropped 1.04% or 1,195.73 points on Thursday to start the day at 113,975.54 points

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index dropped 1.04% or 1,195.73 points on Thursday to start the day at 113,975.54 points.

At Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index went up 0.71% to 115,171.27 points with a daily trading volume of 14.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion).

The U.S.

dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.1670 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, down from Wednesday's closing rate of 6.1580.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6,7310 versus 6.6950, and one British pound was traded for 7.9940 Turkish liras. It was 7.9860 at the previous close. One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $52 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Thursday.

